The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.06.

BNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BNS stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.7851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

