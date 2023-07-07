The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 76.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 64.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.4% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

