The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1 %

CLX opened at $159.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. Clorox has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

