The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,300 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 702,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $77.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

