The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $10.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

GAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -375.00%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

