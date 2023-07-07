The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $301.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.