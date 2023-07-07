The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $301.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

