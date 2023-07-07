The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lowered by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $301.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.64. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

