The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

