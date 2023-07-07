The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

DIS stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

