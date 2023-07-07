Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETFree Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NET. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.