TimeScale Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 300 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,469.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 320,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 299,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WM opened at $171.36 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

