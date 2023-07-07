Todd Mcelhatton Sells 38,323 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $386,295.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $67,500.00.
Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.79. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.12.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
