Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in June

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $57.40 on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
