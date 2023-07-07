TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $260.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.36. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $268.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $70,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after buying an additional 318,593 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

