Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 3,926 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $279,062.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,060.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,243 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $279,062.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,060.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $1,751,672. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

NYSE CDAY opened at $65.03 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

