Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 605 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.51.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

