Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires New Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $186.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.96. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $192.67.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

