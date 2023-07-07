Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $245,698,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $537.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.