Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UWM. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,435 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 48.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 56.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

