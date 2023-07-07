Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 631.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $142.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,071,048.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,797 shares of company stock worth $3,870,475. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.85.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.