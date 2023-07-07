Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 102 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,415,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $428.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $239.40 and a one year high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.