Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 341 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,023,000 after acquiring an additional 682,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $182.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.83.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

