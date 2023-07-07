Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 9,500 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DV. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $525,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $415,765.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,093.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $415,765.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,093.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $348,101.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,993 shares of company stock worth $5,433,744. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NYSE DV opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63 and a beta of 0.87. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

