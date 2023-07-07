Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $486.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.07. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $365.65 and a 52-week high of $497.97. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

