Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

EDC opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.24. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $41.16.

About Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of companies operating in emerging markets. EDC was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

