Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $74.35.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

