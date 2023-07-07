Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $493,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.48% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 17.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,800,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Down 2.8 %

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

