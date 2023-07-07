Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $947,000 Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 142,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 274,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 119,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

