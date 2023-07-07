Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $401.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.00 and a 200-day moving average of $401.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

