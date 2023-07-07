Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 1,252.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of FAS opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $92.29.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

