Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 12,500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in HubSpot by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS opened at $521.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.14. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $535.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,742.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.