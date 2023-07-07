Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.