Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,507 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 556.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $848.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.