Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases New Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on UMC. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.453 dividend. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

