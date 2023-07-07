Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 7,750 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 280.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UDOW opened at $57.19 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

