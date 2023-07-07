Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 860 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,509 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $61,128,000.

SCHP stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

