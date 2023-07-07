Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.36.

NYSE:APTV opened at $104.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.