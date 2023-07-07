Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 122.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $218.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

