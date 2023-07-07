Triangle Securities Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,346 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $421.03 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

