Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

TRIN has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $520.85 million, a PE ratio of -241.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $72,546. 7.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Trinity Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in Trinity Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trinity Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Timonium, Maryland; San Diego, California; Boston, Massachusetts; San Francisco, California and Austin, Texas.

