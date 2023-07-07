Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

