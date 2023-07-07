U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK) vs. CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Head-To-Head Comparison

U.S.A Bank (OTCMKTS:USBK – Free Report) and CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S.A Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CrossFirst Bankshares $265.79 million 1.89 $61.60 million $1.23 8.39

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than U.S.A Bank.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S.A Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for U.S.A Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.58%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than U.S.A Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.6% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U.S.A Bank and CrossFirst Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S.A Bank N/A N/A N/A CrossFirst Bankshares 19.32% 11.13% 1.09%

Risk & Volatility

U.S.A Bank has a beta of -24.99, suggesting that its share price is 2,599% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats U.S.A Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S.A Bank

As of July 10, 2010, U.S.A Bank was acquired by Customers Bank (Phoenixville, Pennsylvania). U.S.A Bank operates as a community bank in New York. It offers deposit products, Internet banking, ATM cards, consumer loans, and residential and commercial loans. U.S.A Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

