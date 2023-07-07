Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Ultralife Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 million, a P/E ratio of -489.00 and a beta of 1.30.
Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
