Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 million, a P/E ratio of -489.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 57,110 shares of company stock valued at $242,918 in the last 90 days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

