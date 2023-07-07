United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.28 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

