United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Down 17.9% in June

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 18,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $416,995.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,084,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. United States Cellular had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

