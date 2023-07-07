UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $469.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.56 and a 200-day moving average of $488.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

