Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

