Urbana (UBAAF) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) is one of 1,196 publicly-traded companies in the "Asset Management" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Urbana to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Urbana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Urbana and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urbana N/A N/A N/A Urbana Competitors 380.41% 7.80% 4.93%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urbana N/A N/A 9.87 Urbana Competitors $222.23 million -$8.12 million -11.96

This table compares Urbana and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Urbana’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urbana. Urbana is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Urbana and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urbana 0 0 0 0 N/A Urbana Competitors 1152 4752 5906 93 2.42

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 92.67%. Given Urbana’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urbana has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Urbana pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Urbana pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 640.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Urbana rivals beat Urbana on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Urbana



Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments. The fund also focuses on private equity investments. It was formerly known as Macho River Gold Mines Limited. Urbana Corporation is domiciled in Canada.

