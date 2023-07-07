UTG (UTGN) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare UTG to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

UTG has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s peers have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UTG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 315 1928 1859 68 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 211.98%. Given UTG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares UTG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $21.69 billion $1.27 billion 58.13

UTG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.57% 7.68% 0.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UTG peers beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

